Nonprofit owes plenty of thanks during Volunteer Appreciation Month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A nonprofit group in Dauphin County has thousands of volunteers to thank during Volunteer Appreciation Month.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank had 5,000 volunteers last year.

Jack Barbor has logged about 2,000 hours in four years.

“You know it’s going to a good cause and a good purpose,” he said. “There’s a lot of people in this whole tri-city area that need help and we’re very much honored to be able to help those people.”

On a daily basis, 15-20 percent of the people who work at the food bank are volunteers.

“This place operates really on the backs of our volunteers, so they come in, they’ll pack boxes, they’ll unload, they’ll sort. They pretty much do anything they can to help us get to people in need,” said Jennifer Powell, the food bank’s director of development.

Jim Curran has volunteered for 12 years.

“It makes me feel good to think when I leave here today, someone is going to be able to eat that might have the food or have been able to because I was here able to help distribute this food,” he said.

Kevin Hoffman has spent the past four years volunteering.

“It is gratifying that at the end of the day, you’ve done something worthwhile,” he said.

Last year, volunteers clocked in about 38,000 hours at the food bank.

Volunteers are always needed.

