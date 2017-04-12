Man, child hurt in Penn Township crash

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A man and a 3-year-old child are recovering from injuries suffered in a crash this morning in Penn Township.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police responded just before 10:15 a.m. to the incident in the 100 block of Auction Road.

According to police, the 62-year-old driver was traveling east on Auction Road when he veered off the road and went down an embankment landing on a roadway below.

The injuries are non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

