Man, child hurt in Penn Township crash

WHTM Staff Published:

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A man and a 3-year-old child are recovering from injuries suffered in a crash this morning in Penn Township.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police responded just before 10:15 a.m. to the incident in the 100 block of Auction Road.

According to police, the 62-year-old driver was traveling east on Auction Road when he veered off the road and went down an embankment landing on a roadway below.

The injuries are non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s