Man, child hurt in Penn Township crash

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A man and a 3-year-old child are recovering from injuries suffered in a crash this morning in Penn Township.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police responded just before 10:15 a.m. to the incident in the 100 block of Auction Road.
According to police, the 62-year-old driver was traveling east on Auction Road when he veered off the road and went down an embankment landing on a roadway below.
The injuries are non-life threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
