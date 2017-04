April is World Autism Awareness Month. It’s estimated that more than 70 million people around the globe are affected by disorders on the autism spectrum.

Local author Dan Gibbons joined us in studio to talk about his new book, “Different, Not Less: A Children’s Book About Autism.”

