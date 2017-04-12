Leaky lake in Boiling Springs to close for future fishing seasons

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – A popular family and fishing destination in Boiling Springs will have to shut down in the upcoming summers.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is giving an update on Children’s Lake at a South Middleton Township meeting Thursday.

It all started when a sinkhole formed on the road along Children’s Lake in June. When they tried to fix it, South Middleton Township officials found the lake is leaking.

The Fish and Boat Commission lowered its water level by two feet to ease pressure on the dam. The lake was stocked with trout earlier this season, but it could be the last for a while.

Young Josh Stermer was out learning the ropes on a sunny Wednesday.

“He’s actually autistic,” his mother Mary Stermer said. “We just found out recently at a bass camp fishing derby that he loves fishing.”

From the looks of it, Children’s Lake is slowly becoming his new favorite place.

“Having an area as pretty as this that’s kid friendly for kids of all ages, I think is important to uphold,” Stermer said.

Unfortunately, upholding the lake means shutting it down for a bit.

“Somewhere down the track, it’s going to be a dry bed,” township supervisor Tom Faley said.

The Fish and Boat Commission, which owns the lake, is still working to raise the $1.8 million to fix it. That could take up to two years and will come from a combination of places.

After that, it could take another two years to repair the lake–a four year project total. The Fish and Boat Commission says to expect at least one or two summers with a drained lake.

“The citizens are not happy,” Faley said.

Fishers on the lake proved Faley’s point.

“It’s a shame,” said Channon Anderson of York. “It’s good fishing up here. We like it.”

The commission has two more trout-stocking events planned this season, and they don’t expect to close at all this summer.

If you’d like to learn more, there is a meeting at South Middleton Township on Thursday at 6 p.m.

