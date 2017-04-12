Lancaster man gets no relief in 1993 fatal ambush

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster drug dealer convicted of killing two men in Lancaster 24 years ago will get no relief.

Marlon Hurdle will continue to serve two life terms for shooting deaths of Clarence Dixon and Jeffery Mitchell in 1993.

Authorities say Hurdle was 20 when he and a co-defendant ambushed the men in a vehicle during a drug purchase at Green and Palm streets. A third person in the vehicle, who was not seen, escaped uninjured.

Hurdle, now 44, requested to be treated like a juvenile in accordance with a 2012 US Supreme Court decision that found mandatory life sentences for juveniles

“unconstitutional.”

In 1995, a jury found Hurdle guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for shooting Dixon and Mitchell. A judge ordered consecutive life terms when the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on a sentence.

Hurdle fled to New York and was taken into custody there during a traffic stop.

