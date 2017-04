We all know him from our Foodie Find segments—Scott Karns was in the studio with a fine selection of Easter hams. Known for their high-quality and great deals on various meats, Karns Foods is the best place to pick up an impressive Easter Ham for this weekend.

Scott also told us about a few ways we can add some unique and memorable flavor to the classic Easter dish.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...