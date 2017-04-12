Harrisburg holds final public input session before finalizing 3rd Street improvement plans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Plans to revamp 3rd Street in Harrisburg moved forward again Wednesday as city leaders and contractors held the last public input meeting before details are finalized.

The $3.6 million construction project will be about much more than repaving — although large portions of the street desperately need it. Intersections along the route will get new curbs, green infrastructure and other improvements.

“It is so much better than it used to be,” Jeb Stuart said.

Stuart is a lifelong Harrisburger, now working with the Historic Harrisburg Association, which occupies a resource center at 3rd and Verbeke streets.

He’s watched business grow there over the years, but the 3rd Street corridor could also still be so much better.

“Historic preservation blended with all these wonderful institutions that have evolved is important to recognize,” Stuart said.

“I don’t know,” Martha Stine said, “we’ll see how they deal with it.”

Stine was one of a few people who came to Strawberry Square to look at the plans, ask questions and voice concerns. The public input session the last one the city planned to hold.

Stine commutes to the city from Lancaster County and parks in a garage off of 3rd Street every day.

“It’s going to impact everybody who works downtown,” she said, “which of course is hundreds, thousands of workers.”

“It was due,” city engineer Wayne Martin said.

It’s a big job: repaving three sections, from Chestnut to Forster, Forster to Muench, and from Maclay to Seneca; new curb layouts, which will bump out into the street to make pedestrian crossings easier; more than 150 new ADA-compliant ramps; green infrastructure to help with storm water collection.

The input gathered at Wednesday’s informal meeting will help contractors decide what to change in their final plans to save some money.

“Everything is within the right-of way, but we’re going to be sort of reinventing with some of that what the right of way looks like,” Craig Bachik, a project manager with Navarro and Wright Consulting Engineers, also there to answer questions.

Expect lane closures for a while once construction starts. You can check daily closures here.

“I think everyone’s so excited that we’re actually going to start paving roads that they’re willing to deal with that inconvenience,” Martin said.

“I’m not sure how this is going to go,” Stine said apprehensively, “but we’ll all have to deal with it.”

Back in Midtown, Stuart, who also dropped by the feedback session for more info, said he’s excited by the business development he’s seen along 3rd Street; he thinks this project will help even more.

“Let’s just hope that it continues,” he said.

The approximately $3.6 million required for construction will come from grants from PennDOT and Impact Harrisburg; the city also plopped down $400,000 for planning.

Martin said they’ll put the project out for bid next month and they anticipate starting by July.

