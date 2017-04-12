Garbage disposals recalled for flying metal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Anaheim Manufacturing and Moen are recalling about 146,000 garbage disposals because a metal part inside could fly off while in use, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The CPSC says 22 customers have reported metal components coming out of disposals, including three reports of broken components hitting consumers. No injuries have been reported.
The recall involves 10 brands of 3/4- and 1-horsepower disposals. A list of impacted models is below.
They were sold in retail stores and online from December 2015 and March 2017 for between $80 and $370.
Consumers should stop using the impacted models immediately and contact Anaheim Manufacturing at 1-800-628-0797 for a free replacement disposal, which will be installed at no cost to the consumer.
|Brand
|Model No.
|Model No. Location
|Description
|Serial No. (starting with)
|Barracuda
|681-4001
|Side
|3/4 HP Disposer
|1L5, 1M5, or 1A6
|Franke
|FWD75BR
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Batch Feed Waste Disposer
|1M5, or “6” in the third position
|FWD75R
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Waste Disposer
|FWD100R
|Bottom
|1 HP Waste Disposer
|Frigidaire
|FGDI753DMS
|Side
|Gallery 3/4 HP Waste Disposer
|ZF, or “G” in the second position
|FPDI103DMS
|Side
|Professional 1 HP Waste Disposer
|FPDI758DMS
|Side
|Professional 3/4 HP Waste Disposer
|Gemline
|GLCD300SS
|Side
|Emerald 3/4 HP Disposal
|1L5
|Kenmore
|587-70351E
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Disposal
|ZF, AH, or “G” in the second position
|587-70361E
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Deluxe Garbage Disposal
|587-70413E
|Bottom
|1 HP Garbage Disposal
|Kitcheneater
|KE1CORD
|Side
|1 HP Garbage Disposal
|1A7, or “6” in the third position
|KE34CORD
|Side
|3/4 HP Garbage Disposal
|Luxart
|LXFIN1C
|Side
|Finale 1 HP Garbage Disposer
|1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position
|LXFIN34C
|Side
|Finale 3/4 HP Garbage Disposer
|Moen
|GX75C
|Bottom
|GX Series 3/4HP Garbage Disposal
|1M5, or “6” in the third position
|GX100C
|Bottom
|GX Series 1HP Garbage Disposal
|GXL1000C
|Bottom
|GX Series Luxe 1HP Garbage Disposal
|Stream33
|S33WC1WC
|Side
|1 HP Garbage Disposal
|1L5
|Waste King
|9980
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|1L5, 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position
|9980TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-8000
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-8000TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|9950
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|9900TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-3300
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-5000TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|A1SPC
|Bottom
|Knight Series 1 HP Garbage Disposer
|PM3SL-3BMT
|Bottom
|Plain 3/4 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|PM4SL-3BMT
|Bottom
|Plain 1 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|FDL-3300
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|FDL-8000
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer