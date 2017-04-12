Garbage disposals recalled for flying metal

Photos: Consumer Product Safety Commission

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Anaheim Manufacturing and Moen are recalling about 146,000 garbage disposals because a metal part inside could fly off while in use, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC says 22 customers have reported metal components coming out of disposals, including three reports of broken components hitting consumers. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves 10 brands of 3/4- and 1-horsepower disposals. A list of impacted models is below.

They were sold in retail stores and online from December 2015 and March 2017 for between $80 and $370.

Consumers should stop using the impacted models immediately and contact Anaheim Manufacturing at 1-800-628-0797 for a free replacement disposal, which will be installed at no cost to the consumer.

Brand Model No. Model No. Location Description Serial No. (starting with)
Barracuda 681-4001 Side 3/4 HP Disposer 1L5, 1M5, or 1A6
Franke FWD75BR Bottom 3/4 HP Batch Feed Waste Disposer 1M5, or “6” in the third position
FWD75R Bottom 3/4 HP Waste Disposer
FWD100R Bottom 1 HP Waste Disposer
Frigidaire FGDI753DMS Side Gallery 3/4 HP Waste Disposer ZF, or “G” in the second position
FPDI103DMS Side Professional 1 HP Waste Disposer
FPDI758DMS Side Professional 3/4 HP Waste Disposer
Gemline GLCD300SS Side Emerald 3/4 HP Disposal 1L5
Kenmore 587-70351E Bottom 3/4 HP Disposal ZF, AH, or “G” in the second position
587-70361E Bottom 3/4 HP Deluxe Garbage Disposal
587-70413E Bottom 1 HP Garbage Disposal
Kitcheneater KE1CORD Side 1 HP Garbage Disposal 1A7, or “6” in the third position
KE34CORD Side 3/4 HP Garbage Disposal
Luxart LXFIN1C Side Finale 1 HP Garbage Disposer 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position
LXFIN34C Side Finale 3/4 HP Garbage Disposer
Moen GX75C Bottom GX Series 3/4HP Garbage Disposal 1M5, or “6” in the third position
GX100C Bottom GX Series 1HP Garbage Disposal
GXL1000C Bottom GX Series Luxe 1HP Garbage Disposal
Stream33 S33WC1WC Side 1 HP Garbage Disposal 1L5
Waste King 9980 Bottom Legend Series 1HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer 1L5, 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position
9980TC Bottom Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
L-8000 Bottom Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
L-8000TC Bottom Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
9950 Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
9900TC Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
L-3300 Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
L-5000TC Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
A1SPC Bottom Knight Series 1 HP Garbage Disposer
PM3SL-3BMT Bottom  Plain 3/4 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
PM4SL-3BMT Bottom Plain 1 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
FDL-3300 Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
FDL-8000 Bottom Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer

