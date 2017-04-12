Feds: Shippensburg woman embezzled $40K from state organization

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Shippensburg woman is accused of stealing about $40,000 from the Women’s Consortium of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

Colleen A. McQueeney, 56, was the statewide treasurer of the organization when federal prosecutors say she embezzled funds through ATM withdrawals and checks between October 2015 and January 2016.

A criminal information filed Tuesday charges her with embezzlement.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said McQueeney intends to plead guilty and make full restitution. The plea agreement must be approved by a judge.

The women’s consortium monitors the concerns of women students, faculty and staff across the system of state-owned universities.

