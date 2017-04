ELIZABETHTOWN, PA – (WHTM) – There will be no school today at Bear Creek School in the Elizabethtown Area School District.

A sprinkler malfunction overnight forced district officials to cancel classes for students in grades 4, 5, and 6 at the school.

School officials say the closure was the best way to handle repairs at the school. Bear Creek was the only facility affected by the sprinkler problem.

The school’s professional staff was asked to report to the high school auditorium this morning.

