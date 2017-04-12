Emergency agencies take part in TMI readiness drill

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency, along with PEMA, held a disaster readiness drill on Tuesday.

County emergency agencies within 10 miles of the plant took part in the exercise and that included first responders from Dauphin, York and Lancaster counties.

The exercise also consisted of a mass evacuation.

J.D. Martindill is the Emergency Operations Director in the borough of Hummelstown. He says the session is critical in being prepared in the event of a nuclear disaster or any kind of unforeseen situation.

Martindill says representatives from FEMA and PEMA provide feedback and evaluate performance that helps improve the decision making going forward.

“If they point out something that I have done wrong or my crew has done wrong, it becomes a valuable lesson on the spot,” Martindill said. “It will get done correctly the next time.”

Warning signs were not used during this year’s exercise, but emergency vehicles were out and about in various communities. FEMA requires that the exercise takes place every two years.

