Customatic recalls adjustable bed bases for shock hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Customatic is recalling about 50,000 adjustable bed bases because the side-mounted AC outlets can be incorrectly wired.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the bed bases pose an electric shock hazard. No injuries have been reported.

The bases were offered in all bed sizes and sold at Sleepy’s and other mattress stores from June 2012 through January 2017 for about $1,500.

Owners should contact Customatic Beds to arrange for a free inspection and repair.

The model numbers can be found on the metal frame near the foot of the bed. The recalled model numbers are:

RI-AB52-A18-WWM-L-U-H-CCBH4-AC;

RI-AB52-A18-WWM-L-U-H-CCBH2-AC;

RI-ABF-A18-WWM-N6SL-106-L-U-AC-H-CC4B;

RI-ABF-A18-WWM-ESF-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC4B;

RI-ABC-A18-WWM-N8SL-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC4B;

RI-ABC-A18-WWM-N8SL-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC2B;

Reflexion 7;

CM-ABDS-A18-WWM-U-S-AC-PLBS-DR-LM;

PB-ABL-A18-WWM-DR-AC;

CM-ABD-A18-WWM-AC;

CM-ABF-A18-WWM-U-AC-W8-SR;

CM-ABT-A18-WWM-U-AC-SR;

CM-ABF-A18-WWM-U-AC-W-SR-H;

F04-00004.

