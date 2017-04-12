Crummel’s Classroom: Spanish with a side of PB&J

A teacher at Palmyra High School uses creative lessons to teach her students Spanish. Cynthia Hitz finds ways to keep her students engaged without resorting to a text book.

One lesson has students come up with instructions on making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Hitz follows the instructions word for word. Sometimes, the results are quite funny. It’s all part of her way to get students to learn proper vocabulary and commands. Her students love that the class is so different, and find it a refreshing way to learn.

