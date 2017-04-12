Concerns remain among Spring Garden Twp. residents about municipal complex project

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) Some residents continue to be concerned about the plan to build a municipal complex that could hike taxes.

A number of people plan on talking to commissioners at their meeting Wednesday night about their concerns.

The 53 acre complex would combine the municipal building and police station. There would also be athletic facilities and walking trails. There’s a design that includes a gym. The complex would be located off Mount Rose Avenue near Interstate 83.

The project will cost $18-21 million which could mean a significant tax increase. Information listed on the township website indicated the average homeowner could expect to pay between $150-200 more a year in taxes depending on what design is chosen.

The township plans on opening the project up for bids this summer. Construction is set to start next month.

Spring Garden Township commissioners will hold their monthly meeting Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building at 340 Tri Hill Road.

