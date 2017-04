UPDATE: Chocolate Avenue has reopened following this morning’s report of a gas leak, officials said.

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are at the scene of a gas leak on Chocolate Ave in Hershey.

Chocolate Ave. is currently shut down from Homestead Rd. to Cocoa Ave.

Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

