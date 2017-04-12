‘Charging Bull’ sculptor accuses NYC of violating his rights

The Associated Press Published:
In this March 22, 2017 photo, the Charging Bull and Fearless Girl statues are sit on Lower Broadway in New York. Since 1989 the bronze bull has stood in New York City's financial district as an image of the might and hard-charging spirit of Wall Street. But the installation of the bold girl defiantly standing in the bull's path has transformed the meaning of one of New York's best-known public artworks. Pressure is mounting on the city to let the Fearless Girl stay. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) – The sculptor of Wall Street’s “Charging Bull” statue is accusing New York City of violating his legal rights by allowing the “Fearless Girl” statue to be installed facing the bronze beast, without his permission.

Attorney Norman Siegel tells The Associated Press that Arturo Di Modica will explain at a news conference Wednesday exactly how he’s challenging city officials who issued a permit for the bronze girl to stay until February. Siegel says he’s demanding that the city release documents showing what procedures were followed.

Artist Kristen Visbal’s figure was first placed on a traffic island near Wall Street on March 7, on the eve of International Women’s Day, to make a point: There’s a lack of women on the boards of the largest U.S. corporations.

The 4-foot girl staring down the 11-foot bull with her hands planted on her hips quickly became a tourist magnet.

