‘Charging Bull’ sculptor accuses NYC of violating his rights

NEW YORK (AP) – The sculptor of Wall Street’s “Charging Bull” statue is accusing New York City of violating his legal rights by allowing the “Fearless Girl” statue to be installed facing the bronze beast, without his permission.

Attorney Norman Siegel tells The Associated Press that Arturo Di Modica will explain at a news conference Wednesday exactly how he’s challenging city officials who issued a permit for the bronze girl to stay until February. Siegel says he’s demanding that the city release documents showing what procedures were followed.

Artist Kristen Visbal’s figure was first placed on a traffic island near Wall Street on March 7, on the eve of International Women’s Day, to make a point: There’s a lack of women on the boards of the largest U.S. corporations.

The 4-foot girl staring down the 11-foot bull with her hands planted on her hips quickly became a tourist magnet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...