Cash reward offered for tips in Derry Township hotel robbery

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County hotel was robbed late Tuesday night, according to police.

The Derry Township Police Department responded around 11:40 p.m. to the Holiday Inn Express Hershey at 610 Walton Ave. for a report of a robbery.

Investigators determined a female dressed in black pants, a black sweatshirt, a grey hat and sunglasses entered the business with a large knife and demanded cash. She then fled the business after receiving cash.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Derry Township Police Department at 717-534-2202.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

