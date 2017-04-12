April 12: National Grilled Cheese Day

Published:

Wednesday, April 12, is National Grilled Cheese Day according to NationalDayCalendar.com.

According to the website, the United States modern version of the grilled cheese sandwich originated in the 1920s when inexpensive sliced bread and American cheese became easily available. Originally it was made as an open-faced sandwich.

To mark the day, the 10 Midstate Arooga’s will offer a buy one, get one free sandwich deal.

The Lancaster Tom+Chee location is also celebrating, offering $2 grilled cheese sandwiches.

