Victim of Lancaster County shooting dies

ADAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The victim of a Sunday afternoon shooting in Lancaster County has died, according to state police.

Timothy Demeritt, 22, was shot inside a home in the 200 block of Orchard Road in Brecknock Township. He was transported to Reading Hospital where he had been in critical care.

Alexander Murray intentionally shot Demeritt during an argument, according to police.

Murray, of Mohnton, Berks County, had been charged with aggravated assault and placed in Lancaster County Prison. Online court documents have not been changed as of Tuesday night.

