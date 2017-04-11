US regulators aim to keep the ban on in-flight phone calls

NEW YORK (AP) – Federal regulators aim to maintain the ban on in-flight cellular calls.
The Federal Communications Commission is looking to kill an effort it started in 2013 to give airlines the option of installing on-board cellular equipment for calls and other services.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai appears to have enough votes to ax that plan, which he considers “ill-conceived.” Pei says keeping the cellular ban “will be a victory for Americans across the country who, like me, value a moment of quiet at 30,000 feet.”
Though telecom industry groups have supported lifting the ban, polls have shown that many passengers, particularly frequent fliers, oppose allowing cellphone calls by passengers.