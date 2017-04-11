United apologizing for forced removal of bumped passenger

CHICAGO (AP) -The CEO of United Airlines’ parent company says the forced removal of a bumped passenger is “upsetting.” Oscar Munoz apologized for “having to re-accommodate” four customers. He said the airline is conducting a review and reaching out to the passenger captured on video being dragged from an aircraft by police officers.

The video caused an uproar on social media. As the flight waited to depart from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, officers could be seen grabbing the screaming man from a window seat, pulling him across the armrest and dragging him down the aisle by his arms. The airline was trying to make room for four of its employees on the Sunday evening flight to Louisville, Kentucky.

A United spokesman insisted that employees had no choice but to contact authorities to remove the man.

One passenger says United offered $400 and then $800 vouchers and a hotel stay for volunteers to give up their seats. When no one volunteered, a United manager came on the plane and announced that passengers would be chosen at random.

Video shows the passenger bleeding from his lip and had blood on his mouth, chin and cheek. He appeared dazed as he repeated, “I want to go home, I want to go home.”

