Traffic stoppages scheduled overnight on I-83 east of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Between midnight and 5 a.m., motorists should expect stopped or slowed traffic near the Interstate 83 Exit 50 interchange for Jonestown Road.

Crews will be setting bridge beams for a portion of the new bridge that will carry Route 22 over I-83 in Lower Paxton Township.

The contractor hired for this project and the Pennsylvania State Police will conduct rolling road blocks to safely set the bridge beams.

The impact on traffic will occur during each time a beam is set, which is not expected to last more than 15 minutes each time.

Four bridge beams will be set in place overnight. Should weather conditions not permit the work to be completed, any remaining beams will be set tomorrow night.

The work is part of an overall contract to replace three bridges that cross over I-83 in Lower Paxton Township.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...