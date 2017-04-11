Town hall to address opioid epidemic

A town hall to discuss the prescription drug and heroin epidemic will be held Tuesday evening in Dauphin County.

It’s scheduled to begin at 6:30, with doors opening at 6PM. It will be held at the Middle Paxton Township Municipal Building at 10 Elizabeth Avenue.

Topics of discussion include warning signs and treatment options, naloxone, and the newest statistics. Law enforcement, medical experts, members of the coronor’s office and county leaders are expected to speak.

There will also be family members of addicts sharing their personal stories.

In Dauphin County, the number of opioid overdoses tripled in 2016. The county reported 91 deaths, mainly due to heroin and fentanyl.

