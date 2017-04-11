Town hall to address opioid epidemic

By Published: Updated:
In this Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015, photo, used heroin syringes are stored in a water bottle as Steve Monnin cleans a wooded area in Combs Park, in Hamilton, Ohio. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called heroin use a national epidemic and it is hitting hard in southern Ohio. The CDC says heroin-related deaths nationally nearly quadrupled in a decade; and in Ohio's Butler County, they have nearly quadrupled in just the past three years. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A town hall to discuss the prescription drug and heroin epidemic will be held Tuesday evening in Dauphin County.

It’s scheduled to begin at 6:30, with doors opening at 6PM.  It will be held at the Middle Paxton Township Municipal Building at 10 Elizabeth Avenue.

Topics of discussion include warning signs and treatment options, naloxone, and the newest statistics. Law enforcement, medical experts, members of the coronor’s office and county leaders are expected to speak.

There will also be family members of addicts sharing their personal stories.

In Dauphin County, the number of opioid overdoses tripled in 2016.  The county reported 91 deaths, mainly due to heroin and fentanyl.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s