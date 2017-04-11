TMI responders to test emergency preparedness

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – People living near Three Mile Island won’t hear warning sirens, but they’ll likely see fire trucks around the nuclear power plant during an emergency training exercise this evening.

Emergency management agencies within 10 miles of TMI will participate in the full-scale exercise, which will simulate the steps taken during a major incident at the plant.

Fire apparatus will go through some neighborhoods near the plant while responders simulate a mass notification of people with special need requirements.

The simulated emergency will run from around 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The FEMA-evaluated exercise is required every two years.

