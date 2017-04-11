Teavana recalls flip tumblers for burn hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Teavana is recalling nearly 24,000 flip tumblers used for steeping hot tea because the tumblers can leak hot liquid, posing a burn hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company received 12 reports of leaking, including one report of a burn injury.

The 14-ounce tumblers were sold in black and silver and have a clear plastic cap. “Teavana” is printed on the side. They were sold at Teavana stores and at Teavana.com from October 2016 through February 2017 for about $40.

Consumers should return the tumblers to a Teavana store – or contact Teavana for a mailer label – to get a refund in the form of $45 store credit.

