Police seek tips in Manheim bank robbery

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man who robbed a BB&T bank Friday afternoon.

The man demanded cash from the bank at 2 Market Square in Manheim but did not show a weapon. No one was hurt.

He was seen running from West Danner Ally and entered a red Honda Accord sedan that was parked in the first block of North Charlotte Street. The car went south on North Charlotte, toward the intersection with Market Square.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manheim police at 717-664-1180.

