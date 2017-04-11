Pennsylvania congressman seen as likely pick to be drug czar

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The head of the Pennsylvania Republican Party says the next national drug czar is likely to be a congressman who was an early supporter of President Donald Trump.

Party chairman Val DiGiorgio said Tuesday that “any day now” he expects an announcement from the White House that four-term U.S. Rep. Tom Marino has been appointed director of national drug control policy.

DiGiorgio says he bases that belief on conversations he had Tuesday with people in Marino’s office and the White House.

Marino’s spokesman and the White House are declining to comment.

The 63-year-old Marino lives outside Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

He’s a former county prosecutor who served as U.S. attorney in Pennsylvania’s Middle District under President George W. Bush.

___

Associated Press writers Darlene Superville and Kevin Freking in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...