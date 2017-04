Professionals at Penn State Health are looking into the epidemic that is head and neck cancer. Originating from HPV, the Human Papillomavirus, this slow-developing cancer is presenting new issues for doctors.

Today we were joined by Dr. David Goldenberg, Head and Neck Surgical Oncologist, to discuss how people get HPV as well as what can potentially increase the risk of cancer.

