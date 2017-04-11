Penn State Health, Physicians’ Alliance announce partnership

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Physicians’ Alliance, LTD – a medical practice group with 13 locations in Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties – is planning a partnership with Penn State Health.

The two organizations announced the agreement on Tuesday. They said the partnership has been approved by their boards and will become effective this fall. The exact date has not been determined.

Physicians’ Alliance, a Lancaster County-based organization also known as PAL, has more than 120 health care providers who also provide hospitalist services for Lancaster Regional Medical Center, Heart of Lancaster, and Lancaster General Health.

In a statement, Penn State Health CEO Dr. A. Craig Hillemeier said PAL physicians will continue to send patients needing advanced care to the most appropriate local hospital for care.

Penn State Health hospitals include Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Children’s Hospital, Penn State Cancer Institute, and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading.

