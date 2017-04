In the video above, Carrie Perry takes us on an eye-opening journey with a midstate woman named Patrice Saurman. She was shocked to learn that she had head an neck surgery from HPV– and even more surprised to learn that the time between contracting HPV and developing head and neck cancer could be as long as 25 years ago.

In the video below, Dr. Goldenberg elaborates more on the disease and the challenges it poses as many as 25 years later.

