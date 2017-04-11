Mt. Holly Springs community rallies to save historic church

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of Midstaters are rallying to save a rundown church in Mount Holly Springs.

Restoration began in the fall.

Woven within the wood of the little church in her backyard is Harriet Gumby’s family history.

“Apparently there was no church established when my grandfather got here,” she said. “He was in the 28th infantry battalion during the Civil War.”

Gumby’s grandfather, Elias Van Buren Parker, was an escaped slave before he settled in Mount Holly Springs.

“Had a church built for the black people that were living in the 1800s at that time,” Gumby said.

Carmen James was a member until 1969.

“The church stopped having services I think in 1970,” James said. “But you come back in and all the memories flood back in.”

Still neighbors, Carmen James’ family was part of the church’s foundation.

Down the street is a cemetery for the Gumby family and many of its church’s members. Danielle Smith-Ward, from Milton, Pennsylvania, was able to trace her family ancestry back to that cemetery.

She showed ABC27 his gravestone.

“This is my great-great-grandfather, Henry S. Ward,” Smith-Ward said. “He escaped slavery, came up here to fight in the Civil War, and by all odds we found him.”

The three families, descended from slaves, are now fighting for the crumbling church where their ancestors found freedom.

“We just came together to help these folks out. It was the right thing to do,” Pamela Still, a representative on the Mount Holly Springs Borough Council, said.

In the fall, dozens of people pitched in to clean out the church and plant shrubs in the cemetery.

The group isn’t sure what’s next for the church. Their priority right now is simply preservation.

“It’s my family,” Gumby said. “That’s why it’s so important to me, my family legacy.”

