Man dies after crash on I-81 near Pine Grove

PINE GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A New York man died in a singe-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

Carl A. Constantino, 83, of Schenectady, was towing an enclosed utility trailer that caused him to lose control in the northbound lanes near Pine Grove. His pickup truck hit a guardrail and overturned in a ditch around 7 a.m., state police in Jonestown said.

Constantino was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

