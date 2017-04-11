Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize winner, speaks in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The same week Malala Yousafzai was named the youngest United Nations Messenger of Peace, the 19-year-old surprised the Midstate on Tuesday by speaking at McCaskey High School.

“I want to thank you for being a wonderful community, for being such a diverse community and respecting different cultures,” she told a packed auditorium.

In 2012, Malala was shot in the head by the Taliban because of her public fight to attend school in her native Pakistan. In 2014, at 17, she became the youngest person ever awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

The activist has continued to push for girls’ education. She shared her struggle with those at McCaskey and begged people to reach out to those who are different.

“To people who you see are refugees in your community, stand up with them, meet them, support them and help them,” she said.

A student who was touched by Malala’s surprise visit was Redeit Patterson, a McCaskey junior who emigrated from Ethiopia. She said Yousafzai’s story hit close to her heart because there are women where she was born that still can’t get an education.

“I am still in shock that I actually met her,” Patterson said. “She is an amazing, inspirational person.”

Yousafzai urged folks in the crowd to use social media to show support for refugees.

