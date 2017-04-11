‘Little Black Dress’ events helps support homeless

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Brethren Housing Association is hosting its ‘Little Black Dress Soiree’ next week.

The April 20 event is a fundraiser that benefits local homeless families.

It includes a silent auction with items from LuLaRoe, nail and hair salons.

Next Thursday’s event goes from 6 to 8 p.m. at Café 1500 on North 6th St. in Harrisburg.

Tickets are $45 each and $35 if purchased in advance. Tickets for groups of 5 or more can be purchased for $30 each.

Click here to purchase a ticket.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s