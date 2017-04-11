‘Little Black Dress’ events helps support homeless

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Brethren Housing Association is hosting its ‘Little Black Dress Soiree’ next week.
The April 20 event is a fundraiser that benefits local homeless families.
It includes a silent auction with items from LuLaRoe, nail and hair salons.
Next Thursday’s event goes from 6 to 8 p.m. at Café 1500 on North 6th St. in Harrisburg.
Tickets are $45 each and $35 if purchased in advance. Tickets for groups of 5 or more can be purchased for $30 each.
