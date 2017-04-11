Lebanon man faces life in prison for running ‘heroin mill’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon man has been found guilty in federal court of heading a drug trafficking operation that sold about $5 million worth of heroin, cocaine, and crack in Lebanon County.

Julio Aviles Sr., 48, was convicted Tuesday of various drug trafficking and firearms offenses, U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said.

Two members of Aviles’s organization, 30-year-old Michael Millan-Miranda of Lebanon and 61-year-old Israel Nazario of Philadelphia, were also convicted after a six-day trial.

Brandler said Aviles owned and operated a “heroin mill” in a garage at 513 Arnold Street where kilogram amounts of heroin were processed on a weekly basis.

He said Aviles employed a network of sellers, testers who operated as quality assurance inspectors, and others who were paid about $500 a week to package heroin and mix it with fentanyl, morphine, and other drugs.

Aviles’s ring operated for about two years before authorities raided 513 Arnold and 443 North Sixth Street in May 2015. Police seized 400 grams of bulk heroin worth more than $500,000, about 90 grams of cocaine, 70 grams of crack cocaine, packaging materials, and 19 guns during the raid.

Aviles, a previously convicted drug dealer, is subject to a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment, Brandler said.

His son, 23-year-old Julio Aviles Jr., and eight others are awaiting sentencing for their roles in the operation. Authorities said the son supervised the drug packaging operations at 513 Arnold Street when his father wasn’t there.

Another co-defendant, Kengie Millan-Miranda, remains a fugitive. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...