Lancaster man gets prison for stalking college student

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A homeless man will serve two to six years in state prison for stalking a female college student and burglarizing another student’s home.

Tyler K. Lee, 24, received the sentence after pleading guilty last week to burglary, attempted burglary, stalking, and related counts.

District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said Lee stole electronics and other items from one home in July. For two months, he frequented the other home, sometimes ringing the doorbell and on one occasion, he left a pair of shoes at the front door. He was also charged with trying to enter that home.

Prosecutors said Lee told Lancaster County Prison staff he was having “violent thoughts” about women and he had been observing one woman in particular.

As part of his sentence, he is banned from the Franklin & Marshall College campus, he must be at least 100 yards from any F&M building, and he is banned from having any contact with the victims.

