Jury returns $454M fraud verdict in hospital gown lawsuit

The Associated Press Published:
In this Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 photo, a microbiologist demonstrates using a loop to work with bacteria at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. A March 2017 proposal to replace the Obama health care law would cut out a pillar of funding for the CDC, the nation's lead public health agency, and experts say that would likely curtail programs across the country to prevent problems like lead poisoning and hospital infections. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kimberly-Clark and its spinoff medical technology firm Halyard Health have been hit with $454 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

That’s the decision of a federal jury in Los Angeles. The panel found the companies misled California buyers about the impermeability of their MicroCool surgical gowns. The verdict came in a class-action lawsuit brought by more than 400 hospitals and health centers in California.

The lawsuit claimed the gowns were falsely represented as providing protection against serious diseases.

Kimberly-Clark said in a statement Monday that it would appeal the verdict, which it called baseless and excessive. The company says nearly 70 million MicroCool gowns have been sold without a single injury complaint.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s