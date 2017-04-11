Jury returns $454M fraud verdict in hospital gown lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kimberly-Clark and its spinoff medical technology firm Halyard Health have been hit with $454 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

That’s the decision of a federal jury in Los Angeles. The panel found the companies misled California buyers about the impermeability of their MicroCool surgical gowns. The verdict came in a class-action lawsuit brought by more than 400 hospitals and health centers in California.

The lawsuit claimed the gowns were falsely represented as providing protection against serious diseases.

Kimberly-Clark said in a statement Monday that it would appeal the verdict, which it called baseless and excessive. The company says nearly 70 million MicroCool gowns have been sold without a single injury complaint.

