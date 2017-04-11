John Deere recalls Gator utility vehicles

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – John Deere is recalling about 8,500 Gator utility vehicles that could cause a crash.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says a dust boot on the throttle cable can come loose and operators may not be able to slow down or stop.

John Deere has received two reports of the dust boot coming loose. There have been no reports of injuries.

The recall is for Gator utility vehicles with model number XUV590i or XUV590i S4 sold from January 2016 through March 2017 for between $10,000 and $12,900.

John Deere is contacting registered owners.

