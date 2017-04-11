In Your Community: Radar guns and your trash services

ABC27 recently learned about radar gun debates and potential trash collection changes as part of an effort to attend more public meetings.

On Monday night, Columbia Borough Council unanimously voted to support a push for local police departments in Pennsylvania to use radar guns. Currently, only State Police are allowed to use them.

Some municipalities say allowing local police to use radar guns will lead to more effective traffic enforcement. However, there are concerns this would give municipalities too much power they could use to increase traffic stop revenues as a budget pad.

Columbia Borough Council is also looking to fill a vacant seat. Anyone interested should call the borough manager at 717-684-2467, ext. 7318 by Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

North Middleton Township supervisors are making plans for changes to trash pickup. The goal is to combine forces with Middlesex Township for trash services in hopes of saving tax dollars. There could be a vote on this at the next meeting.

The supervisors also discussed improvements to police cars. They are getting new printers and will soon have cameras.

