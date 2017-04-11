Hummelstown woman wanted for robbery, burglary

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman is wanted in Dauphin County on a number of charges, including several counts of robbery and burglary.

According to the Lower Swatara Township Police Department, Sherri Ann Myers, 45, of Hummelstown, has a warrant for her arrest.

Myers is wanted for five counts of burglary, five counts of robbery, three counts of forgery, one count of access device fraud and one count of simple assault.

The charges stem from incidents that spanned from November to March, including cases in which Myers repeatedly robbed someone living in a local motel, according to police.

Anyone with information on Myers’ whereabouts is asked to call the Lower Swatara Township Police Department at 717-939-0463.

