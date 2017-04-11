Hershey looks to build on growing diversity

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the Downtown Hershey Association are embracing the growing diversity of the local population. At its monthly meeting, members welcomed a presentation by Lynette Chappell-Williams, Chief Diversity Officer and Associate Dean of Diversity and Inclusion at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

“Diversity is all of the ways we are different,” said Chappell-Williams. “Our goal is to create inclusion, which is looking at all the different aspects of people, and asking, ‘how do we create an environment where individuals, regardless of their differences, feel that they’re part of the same organization or community?'”

According to DHA Chair Pamela Whitenack, the discussion was the first time her group has deeply explored the issue of diversity.

“I came to Hershey in 1985, and I’ve seen a lot of changes in the community since then,” says Whitenack. “And we are committed to wanting Hershey to be a place that is welcoming to everyone.”

Whitenack says the meeting was meant to build on other diversity and inclusion-related events that have been happening inside The Hershey Story Museum for several months. The next “All Things Diversity” program is scheduled for April 24 at 5:30pm.

