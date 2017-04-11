Health and Wellness Expo set at HACC

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Take a break and check on your wellness when Asian Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania presents the Health and Wellness Expo.

Admission is free and the event is open to all. It is being held Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. inside HACC’s Harrisburg gymnasium.

The expo sponsored by PinnacleHealth will have presentations, healthy cooking workshops, hands-on training with fitness equipment, meditation, yoga, and acupuncture. You can also learn about the latest advancements in weight management, robotic surgery, pain management and stem cell therapy.

Door prizes will also be available throughout the day.

