Grassroots effort takes on heroin and opioid epidemic

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 50 people gathered Monday night at the Londonderry Fire Company to discuss an overdose problem that is targeting the region.

Four Middletown residents have died this year from heroin overdose.

Rhonda Spencer says that she has grown tired of hearing about lives lost from addiction.

“I started reaching out to people on social media in late March.” Spencer said. “I wanted to find people who would help start a grassroots effort.”

Spencer helped form Fighting Addiction Middletown Style, also known as FAMS. She says she is not Superwoman, but she wants to help do something.

“I have attended funerals,” Spencer said. “I have had close friends who have lost their children.”

One in four families will be affected by addiction.

Kim Tosh’s son has been clean for over a year. She says that her son’s addiction had an impact on the family, but they hung in there.

“We were in it from the beginning, trying to help him,” Tosh said. “But no one will get help until they want it for themselves.”

Tosh says her son’s medication is a big help, along with him working a full-time job and two part-time jobs.

“It keeps him busy,” Tosh said. “And it helps keep him focused.”

FAMS will hold future meetings for people fighting addiction. They will also invite counselors and other organizations that can provide guidance to those who are looking to get help.

The FAMS website is under construction. For more information, or to join the group, contact Rhonda C. Spencer on Facebook.

