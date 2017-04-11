Getting the real story: Censorship in the digital age

Pictures are powerful. What we see (and what we don’t) shapes our worldview. So who’s controlling the filter? How do media outlets decide what to show, and what to blur out? And how do you know if what you’re seeing is real?

Amanda St. Hilaire, Dennis Owens, and guest-host Amanda Peterson discuss these issues and how they affect families (especially children). They also talk about a new effort to showcase the hidden gems in your neighborhood, and read the comments and questions you sent in during the week.

Subscribe to On Deadline in iTunes or Google Play Music to get episodes automatically delivered to your electronic device each week. You can also listen on Stitcher, TuneIn, or in the player below:

Write a review, send us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion.

Below are links and references from this week’s episode:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...