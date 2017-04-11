Fundraiser benefits family of late Harrisburg firefighter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In an effort to raise money for the family of a fallen Harrisburg firefighter, a local restaurant held a fundraiser event Monday night.

The Texas Roadhouse on Union Deposit Road donated 10 percent of all bills to the family of Lt. Dennis Devoe

Firefighters from Pennsylvania and neighboring states were invited to the fundraiser.

Devoe was killed in a crash March 10 as he was responding to a fatal fire on Lexington Street.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Devoe’s vehicle has been charged. Police say she was driving under the influence.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...