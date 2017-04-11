Cumberland County 911 dispatchers honored

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – This week is a special week in Cumberland County to honor the men and women who know how to handle panic and high anxiety.

Cumberland County commissioners have designated the week of April 9-15 as Cumberland County Telecommunicator Week. The honor recognizes the work of 911 dispatchers who handle emergency calls and send first responders to fires and traffic accidents.

Last year, county dispatchers answered more than 315,000 phone calls and dispatched emergency personnel to more than 210,000 incidents.

In addition to Cumberland County, the 911 operators also dispatch police and fire units in nearby Fulton County.

