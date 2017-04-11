BBQ bash to benefit Youth Forensics Academy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – You can support the Lower Paxton Township Police Department’s Youth Forensics Academy by enjoying a good meal.

Mission BBQ on Jonestown Road is hosting a BBQ bash and fundraiser on April 13 from 6-9 p.m.

The goal is to raise money for the academy that is free to accepted students. Township residents get priority before other students are invited.

The class size is limited to 20 students in grades 9-12. Students will learn about fingerprints, blood splatter, and the identification of unknown substances.

To RSVP for the fundraiser, email mission17112@mission-bbq.com.

For more information on the Youth Forensics Academy, call Officer Cook at 717-657-5656 ext. 1147.

