Young testicular cancer survivor hopes to raise awareness by sharing his story

Shippensburg University student Jason Greenspan has already learned a very serious life lesson. At just 18, he was diagnosed with cancer after finding a lump on his testicle.

In November, Greenspan will celebrate five years being cancer free. He’s made it his mission to talk about his story, in the hopes that more young men will perform self exams. He also hopes to eliminate the stigma of the disease.

To learn more about his diagnosis, treatment and mission, watch Greenspan’s appearance on abc27 Daybreak on Monday morning.

April is Testicular Cancer Awareness month. You can visit Greenspan’s website by visiting http://www.stampoutcancernow.com/.

