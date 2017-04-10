York man held for court in pursuit crash that killed 2

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 20-year-old York man is headed to trial for a crash in Spring Garden Township that killed two of his passengers.

Shazmir S. Martino was ordered to court on all charges following a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Police said Martino was fleeing a township officer on Nov. 8, 2015, when he crashed into a garage at Third Avenue and Harrison Street. They said he was going about 83 mph seconds before the crash.

Elijah Moultrey, 19, of York, died at the scene and his cousin, 22-year-old Brandon Moultrey, died hours later at a hospital. Martino and a third passenger were hospitalized.

Martino is charged with two counts each of third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle. He also faces counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, fleeing and eluding, and accidents involving death or injury while not properly licensed. He remains in York County Prison without bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for May 19.

