Woman wanted for theft at Walmart

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter police are looking to arrest a woman accused of shoplifting at a Walmart store.

The incident was reported Friday at the store along Lincoln Highway East.

Police say the woman walked out of the store with a cart full of clothing, worth over $200.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lampeter police Officer Samuel Goss at 717-291-4676.

