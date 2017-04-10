Woman wanted for theft at Walmart

WHTM Staff Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter police are looking to arrest a woman accused of shoplifting at a Walmart store.

The incident was reported Friday at the store along Lincoln Highway East.

Police say the woman walked out of the store with a cart full of clothing, worth over $200.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lampeter police Officer Samuel Goss at 717-291-4676.

